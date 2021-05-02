Housing authority agreement, bike lane project update among items on May 4 city council agenda

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, May 4 meeting is set to consider an interlocal agreement with the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO), certify a matching grant for the planned Marina Beach Park renovation and receive an update on development activities.

As we reported in our earlier story, the HASCO agreement would allow the housing authority to provide additional housing in Edmonds for low-income households.

Other agenda items include:

– Reviewing proposed changes to the unit lot subdivision process to broaden its applicability to include any zone where multifamily residential is allowed on the ground floor.

– A project update on the Citywide Bicycle Improvements Project, which is proposing to add bike lanes to streets of various Edmonds neighborhoods.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Those wishing to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. You can provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the council business meeting, councilmembers will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. to consider an application for public employment.