Just another sunny Saturday in store at the Edmonds Museum Garden Market

This Saturday marks the fourth week of the Edmonds Museum Garden Market, and we would like to thank all who have visited us so far this season and shopped with us while adhering to the COVID guidelines that we are required to operate under.

Currently, the Washington State Health Department and the Snohomish Health District are asking that vendors and shoppers alike continue to wear masks while visiting the market. Therefore, even though many of Edmonds’ residents are fully vaccinated, we are maintaining the mask mandate out of concern for our community until we receive further guidance from the health department.

We will continue to monitor the entrance and exits with our main entrance and information booth located by the Log Cabin at 5th and Bell with exits at 5th or 6th and Bell.

Greeting all who enter the market this week will be the amazing arrangements of calla lilies, irises and peonies — all Locally grown and picked fresh by our wonderful flower farmers who join us each week. They arrive early, unloading buckets full of various blooms, showcasing their vibrant crops. These farmers have been working since February, preparing the fields, planting bulbs and seed, while planning for the season ahead. The crazy rain we all experienced last week has lasting effects for these farmers Like for our vegetable and fruit growers, the rain can be a sweet blessing or a destructive force, wiping out a weeks’ worth of blooms. So, when you visit our growers, take a moment and say thank you for all the hard work they have been doing to bring us their beautiful flowers.

We are also thrilled to welcome a new vendor to the market this week. Some of you may have found Electric Habitat Brines and Sauces last Saturday up Bell Street across from Frog Song Farm, and if you did, you probably have enjoyed their pickles or pickled onions this week. They will be with us all spring and summer and plan to bring a variety of pickled vegetables and hot sauces throughout the season. So stop by this week and welcome them to our market family.

So start making your lists today. Sky Valley Family Farm will have plenty of eggs and meat, Wilson Fish is back with fresh salmon and more. Deborah’s Pies will be back in her usual spot, along with Pete’s Toffee, Got Soup, Bow Hill Blueberries and so many more.

See you at the market, and please, remember, leave your pup at home. Open 9 a.m. -2 p.m., every Saturday through Oct. 9.

— By Christina Martin, market manager