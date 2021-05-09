Kids Plant for Mom as favorite tradition returns

After a year off for COVID, one of Edmonds’ most beloved traditions came back on Saturday morning as scores of eager youngsters gathered around the Edmonds in Bloom table at the Museum Garden Market to assemble custom flower arrangements for that special, one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day gift.

An army of Edmonds in Bloom volunteers ensured strict attention to masking, social distancing and crowd control throughout the event.

Upon entering, each child was given a brightly colored beach pail, their own shovel and the chance to add decorative stickers to give it just the right look. Moving to the assembly table, the child (often with help from volunteers and parents) filled the pail with potting soil and added their choice of three plants to make that perfect arrangement to brighten Mom’s special day.

“Nearly 180 kids planted flowers in pails today — a new record! Lots of moms and grandmas will be treated for Mother’s Day tomorrow,” reported Edmonds in Bloom Board President Carol Murray. “All in all, a very fun Edmonds Kind of Day at the market, and a wonderful kickoff to our Edmonds In Bloom 25th Anniversary year.”

Now celebrating its 25th year, Edmonds in Bloom is best known for its annual garden tour, in which local garden enthusiasts open their properties to hundreds of guests to experience their verdant creations. In addition to this and the Plant for Mom event, the club also offers grants and scholarships, local beautification events, and outdoor classrooms. Learn more here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel