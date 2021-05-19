Kristiana Johnson officially announces she’s running for re-election to Edmonds City Council

Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson announced Tuesday that she is seeking re-election to the Position 1 council seat she has held since 2012.

So far Johnson has one opponent, Edmonds resident and Planning Board member Alicia Crank, who kicked off her campaign for Position 1 in April. The deadline to file with the Snohomish County Elections Office for all open local races is 4 p.m. this Friday, May 21.

In her re-election announcement, Johnson pointed to her “strong educational background,” which includes a bachelor’s degree in political science from Washington State University; a masters in city and regional planning from Rutgers University and a transportation planning certificate from the Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute.

Johnson also cited her 30 years of public sector experience in state, county and city governments, in areas including environmental and transportation planning and growth management.

“Edmonds is my hometown,” Johnson said. “I thank the people who have voted me into office. I will be happy to continue working for them on the Edmonds City Council.”

Johnson ran for mayor of Edmonds in 2019, losing in a four-way primary race that featured three sitting councilmembers. This will be Crank’s third try for a city council seat, having lost elections in 2015 and 2019.