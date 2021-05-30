League of Women Voters sponsoring online learning session on redistricting June 2

This year, states will undergo the redistricting process, using census data to craft new voting-district maps. The League of Women Voters wants to ensure that the public’s voice is heard as the maps are drawn, and the organization is sponsoring an online learning session from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.

During this session, you will learn to draw maps through a redistricting mapping tool. Dave Rinn, developer of DRA 2020, will teach this free, online training, Wednesday, June 2 from 6-7:30 pm.

Following the training, the league says, you will better understand some of the major issues and challenges that go into building these maps. And you will learn about a tool you can use to draw a map that works for you – and that you can submit to the Redistricting Commission.

Register here.