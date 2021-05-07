Letter to the editor: HASCO agreement approval process undermines public trust in government

Open Letter to Council President Susan Paine,

The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) wrote to you on March 30, 2021 with concerns about lack of advance notice to Edmonds residents when council addresses Citizens Housing Commission (CHC) recommendations. In response, you assured notice of CHC proposals coming before council.

Development Services Director Shane Hope promised at her initial overview that each of the CHC proposals would be presented in detail to council for public discussion, allowing the full council to determine how to move each idea forward, if at all. In response to a second email about notice regarding the HASCO Interlocal Agreement discussion by Council (a CHC recommendation) you replied, “As I said in my earlier email, as soon as the CHC recommendations are ready to come to council, we will provide notice through the usual avenues.”

The HASCO Interlocal agreement, which used the new language expanding it to all of Edmonds directly from CHC policy proposal #11, was on the Extended Agenda on Feb. 26 for presentation to the Public Safety, Planning & Personnel Committee on April 13, well before Director Hope’s March 16, 2021 overview to Council. The assertion that the full council would review each proposal prior to taking any action is incorrect. At the May 4 Council meeting, council voted in favor of the HASCO ILA. My Edmonds News reported “Councilmember Kristiana Johnson voted against the measure, stating that while it was one of 15 recommendations by the Edmonds Housing Commission, the council hasn‘t had a chance to discuss those yet.”

Former ACE President John Reed, in his open letter dated Jan. 25, 2019 titled: “Transparency in City Processes Need Improvement” (Letter to the editor: Transparency in city processes need improvement – My Edmonds News), said “one of the primary obligations of city government should be to provide its citizens with early, timely, and ongoing opportunities to participate in, review, understand, and question what the Mayor, city department heads and staff, city council, boards, committees and task forces are planning, developing and implementing. It seems to ACE that many of the ongoing activities within the city take place behind closed doors. This prevents and/or constrains the public’s trust.”

The public was told by Director Hope and in her press releases that every proposal would return to council for review. Since you have already broken this promise, how can we trust you?

We appreciate that you noted in your comments at the end of the council meeting on May 4 that you would be putting together a schedule of when CHC housing recommendations would be reviewed by Council. We are requesting that citizens be given two months notice, on the Extended Agenda, to allow engagement with our government in an inclusive and meaningful way. It is unacceptable that only four days notice would be given, as was done with the HASCO ILA, to prepare comments and questions regarding the other fourteen CHC recommendations.

You know how concerned people are about these policies – especially citywide up-zoning. Please honor your commitment to transparency, and your duty as council president, by clearly outlining for the public when the CHC recommendations will be brought to council for review, to allow for ample, ongoing public participation.

Dr. Michelle Dotsch, on behalf of

The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE)

www.aceedmonds.org