Letter to the editor: Protecting our children from harm

Editor:

Calling all mothers. On this Mother’s Day let us remember what our highest duty is. I’m sure no one would dispute that it is to protect our children from harm. Amidst this so-called pandemic, I have been searching for answers to questions because a lot of what I’m seeing and reading in the news is not adding up. I have been in the medical research field for part of my career and have had to faceoff with agencies such as CDC and NIH. There are things that are said and done behind the scenes that are not known to the public based on my experience, so I can’t help but have skepticism when I’m constantly hearing messages change from CDC about what to do, what not to do. Like me, you all may be wondering in your mind:

• Why natural immunity isn’t achieved from this “vaccine“ we are all supposed to get. That seems strange since vaccines of the past do create immunity.

• Why aren’t we told what the death rate is? Death rate is not just about total deaths but about deaths per population or deaths per 100 people for instance.

• We mostly hear about the number of cases but that’s based on tests that apparently were not designed to detect infection. A positive test does not indicate sickness either. How many of the cases are sick and how many become hospitalized because of COVID-19?

• What are the COVID-19 deaths per age category? And how do we know these deaths are really due to COVID-19?

• Why don’t people administering shots know what’s in the “vaccine” and what the adverse reactions are to the adjuvants in them?

• Why aren’t we told that these injections are experimental since they are not FDA approved but allowed under emergency measures and have not yet undergone the usual animal test trials that would show potential adverse effects over the lifespan and generations?

• Why weren’t children who typically don’t show symptoms not allowed to start developing natural immunity a year ago which could have been accomplished with parents/teachers/caregivers getting “vaccinated” first so kids could freely mix amongst themselves or in pods.

• Why are we even considering giving the “vaccine” to children when the short-term and long-term risks to developing bodies are unknown? Even worse would be giving the “vaccine” to pregnant women. Adults, get your shots so the kids don’t have to get them!

• How much money are the pharmaceutical companies making off all these two-dose shots, tests and whatever else they’ve come up with? What are the contractual agreements?

• Why is there a single dose J & J shot that’s almost as good as one dose of Pfizer and Moderna? We’d be further along in herd immunity if only one dose were allowable.

So I urge all mothers to dig deep to find information and talk to a variety of trusted doctors, both young and old. Check out firsthand what’s going on in other countries too. Should the kids be vaccinated just because they’re easy to get at and we haven’t been able to get enough adults vaccinated to reach herd immunity? So Moms, let’s all rise to our highest calling and talk to each other, ask hard questions, think and make an informed decision on whether our children should be “vaccinated.” Now if you would, please listen to this audio of a senior National Health Service board member in England who reveals what’s going on behind the scenes there. There could be some parallels here:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/index.php/video/senior-nhs-board-member-warns-stop-the-genocide-or-our-children-are-next

Have a happy Mother’s Day! Hug your kids!

Val Stewart, proud mother and grandmother

Former Edmonds resident for 33 years