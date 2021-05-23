Letter to the editor: Thanks to 21st District legislators for climate action initiatives

Dear editor,

A huge thank you to the 21st District Legislative Team from our Edmonds area. Those of us concerned about the climate crisis, and climate justice, were hoping for some good bills in the Washington State Legislature in the 2021 session because we knew the time was short for us to address these destructive issues. Our 21st legislators — Senator Marko Liias, Representative Lillian Ortiz-Self, and Representative Strom Peterson — demonstrated both discipline and negotiating skills as they worked with colleagues to pass bills that addressed climate, justice, families, air and water quality, and our economy.

We especially appreciate their sponsorship and/or support of these bills:

1) Clean Fuel Standard, which is an important step toward cleaner transportation fuels.

2) HEAL Act, which ensures justice principles will be used in environmental policies.

3) Affordable Housing in the Growth Management Act update.

4) The Plastics Reduction and Styrofoam Ban Act, which eliminates styrofoam in two years and most one-use plastic bags, plus restructures components of other plastics.

Especially during restrictions caused by COVID and distress regarding justice issues, their discipline and skill were extraordinary in assuring that these, and other measures, were successful. We send them our genuine appreciation and gratitude, and look forward to working with them both now and in the next legislative session.

Gayla Shoemake

for Interfaith Climate Action