Letter to the editor: Time to return to in-person city council meetings

Editor:

It is time to immediately return to in-person city council meetings. This call for open and in-person meetings extends to the planning and other board meetings as well. There are issues facing Edmonds that could change our city forever, not the least of which is the Citizens Housing Commission policy proposals being presented to Council now. Those proposals include the elimination of single-family neighborhoods throughout all of Edmonds. Perhaps at no time in our city’s history have there been such far-reaching ideas advocating extreme change, which, if passed by council, could forever alter Edmonds’ livability and character. This is not the time to conduct government business via virtual meetings limiting citizen input to a blank-screen three-minute “voicemail.”

Returning to in-person meetings would also help eliminate the feelings many in Edmonds have that council and the mayor are not listening to the citizens. Think back to the police chief hiring process and the walkable streets decision where business’ input was discounted. As we citizens have seen, it is much easier to ram through controversial policies under an emergency order via a virtual meeting format.

Beware of those who might say we cannot return to in-person meetings as it is not “safe.” We now know enough about the spread of the Coronavirus to make the meetings safe for all. There is room in council chambers for spacing of audience chairs and the number of attendees could be checked at the door. Masks could be required. The councilmember dais’ chairs are sufficiently spaced to keep them safe and they could certainly wear masks. Clearly, the current room set-up could be easily made to conform to CDC guidelines.

Also, meetings could use a hybrid model, which is what our schools are doing with students who are allowed either to attend in-person or virtually. The council meeting itself would be “in person” but also streamed live via Zoom. Public comment could be in person or via Zoom. In fact, it is so important that we return to open and in-person meetings, if necessary, we could utilize the Edmonds Center for the Arts. That certainly is a large enough forum to accommodate a citizens’ audience and council.

We strongly urge every citizen to contact city council and the mayor and demand that council meetings return to an in-person format: email council@edmondswa.gov and publiccomment@edmondswa.gov and carolyn.lafave@edmondswa.gov (to contact the mayor). Copying all these addresses will make sure that not only the mayor and council see the emails, but also that they are entered into the record as public comment.

Lynne and Craig Chelius

Edmonds