Letter to the editor: You’re invited to hear Janelle Cass’ vision and plan for Edmonds

Editor:

Please join us for an exciting evening May 27 when Edmonds small business owner and Air Force veteran Janelle Cass will lay out her vision and plan to Restore, Protect and Invest in Edmonds.

Janelle, a longtime Edmonds resident, mother and business owner, holds a degree in civil and environmental engineering from the United States Air Force Academy. She is a passionate and common-sense environmentalist whose main goal it to restore, protect and invest in our community by putting old politics aside, and putting Edmonds first. Janelle will bring a new, non-partisan, non-divisive leadership style that is open and inclusive to everyone in Edmonds. Her modern approach to city government will be a breath of fresh air that our City of Edmonds has needed for a long time.

Janelle’s kickoff event will be hosted and emceed by Eric Dubbury (Janelle’s campaign manager) and includes an exciting list of guest speakers and topics. Guest speakers for the kickoff include:

Mike Schindler (U.S. Navy veteran and CEO of Operation Military Family Cares): Mike will be discussing how Janelle’s embodiment of her Air Force training and career make her qualified to serve.

Christine Cisneros (openly gay, Hispanic radio host of “The Confessional Radio Show” on 1150 AM KKNW, writer, and lifelong Seattle resident): Christine will be talking about why Janelle is the solution to the problems our communities are facing in the Seattle area and beyond. She will touch on the importance of us all coming together to tackle like-minded issues.

Brooke Schick (owner of The Basement Salon): Brooke will be discussing how Janelle understands the needs of the business community as a business owner herself, and having interacted with Janelle as fellow entrepreneurs in our business community.

Darlene Stern (wife of the late Chief David Stern, Board of Director Emeritus of Edmonds Police Foundation): Darlene will be talking about why Janelle will bring ethics, honesty, and professionalism back to our city council. She will also discuss Janelle’s knowledge of and focus on making sure our first responders have the support and resources they need to serve all of Edmonds and keep us safe.

Diane Buckshnis (current Edmonds City Councilmember, Position #4): Diane will be delving into the environmental issues and projects that Edmonds needs to stay focused on, and why Janelle is qualified with her environmental and civic engineering degree to tackle these challenges.

David Preston (Port of Edmonds Commissioner for District 2, vice president): As a personal friend and another currently elected local official, Dave will be diving into Janelle Cass: The person.

Janelle Cass (Candidate for Edmonds City Council Pos #2): Janelle will address her campaign platform, discuss her vision for restoring, protecting, and investing in Edmonds, and answer questions.

The link to Janelle’s Virtual Campaign Kick Off is below. We hope to see you there Thursday night at 6 p.m. PST!

Time: May 27, 2021 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88002354081?pwd=QVhUWFJXNWxxdEdnQzJhVW9LRjdNQT09

Meeting ID: 880 0235 4081

Passcode: 582923

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,88002354081#,,,,*582923# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcxNh7gAP5

Thank you,

Rod James Schick

Edmonds