Market season kicks off in Edmonds

The grey morning skies did nothing to deter the many fans of market season in Edmonds, as throngs of eager attendees emerged from their winter- and pandemic-fueled isolation to savor the sights, sounds and smells of opening day at the Edmonds Museum Spring Garden Market.

There was something for everyone, as local farmers, artisans, craftspeople, food providers and more lined Bell Street with booths offering everything from fresh-picked asparagus to kettle corn to colorful riots of fresh-cut flowers.

The Garden Market operates Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through June, when it will expand along Main Street into to the full summer market. As the season progresses, keep up with general market news and happenings, vendor lists, and the latest on fresh produce availability at the Museum Market Facebook page.

Organizers ask visitors to please leave pets at home and note that due to COVID, masks are required of all entering the market.

— Photos by Larry Vogel