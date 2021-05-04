Mayor outlines measures ‘to address hate’ after swastikas found on Southwest County Park trees

Following a report that swastikas were recently spray-painted on the trunks of several trees at Southwest County Park, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson on Monday outlined what he called a proactive plan to address this and other “acts of hate” in the city.

According to a mayor’s office announcement, an Edmonds resident alerted the City of Edmonds and Snohomish County officials of the swastikas at the park, which is owned and managed by Snohomish County but located between Olympic View Drive and 76th Avenue in Edmonds. A coordinated effort was launched to address the situation involving the city, Snohomish County Parks and the Snohomish County Executive’s office.

The Edmonds Police Department took a police report and the Snohomish County Parks Department dispatched rangers to the areas where the incident happened. After documenting the crime, rangers were able to successfully remove the symbols.

“The use of symbols like swastikas is an act of hate, meant to harass and induce fear in those who encounter them,” Nelson said. “Such continuing acts of hate, destruction of property, and intimidation to our residents will not be tolerated. We are taking action to ensure these acts don’t take place in our parks and community in the future.”

In response, the mayor outlined the following plan: