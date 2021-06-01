Memorial Day at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza

Posted: May 31, 2021 19
VFW Post 8870 hosted a small Memorial Day ceremony at the plaza, with a VFW honor guard and Post Chaplain and Vietnam veteran Navy Corpsman Dan Doyle offering remarks. (Photo by Melisssa Beard)

