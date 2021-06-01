Memorial Day at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza Posted: May 31, 2021 19 VFW Post 8870 hosted a small Memorial Day ceremony at the plaza, with a VFW honor guard and Post Chaplain and Vietnam veteran Navy Corpsman Dan Doyle offering remarks. (Photo by Melisssa Beard) Jake, owned by Edmonds resident Marty Jones, poses with the Edmonds Veterans Plaza sculpture honoring war service dogs. (Photo by Marty Jones) Marty Jones left flowers on the Edmonds Veterans Plaza paver engraved in her father’s memory. (Photo by Marty Jones) Edmonds author Kizzie Elizabeth Jones places a bouquet at the Veterans Plaza in honor of her late husband Larry Jones, killed in the line of duty in July 1983. (Photo by Larry Vogel) The Edmonds Veterans Plaza opened in 2017 to honor veterans and provide a place for loved ones to remember those who served. (Photo by Larry Vogel)
