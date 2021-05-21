Mill Creek Masonic Lodge moves to Mountlake Terrace

The Freemasons of Mill Creek Lodge No. 243 have moved to the Nile Shrine Center at 6601 244th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace, relocating from their previous meeting place at the Edmonds Masonic Center on Dayton Street. The lodge will continue to meet on the third Tuesday of each month.

“We look forward to cooperating with the Masons of the Nile Shrine to bringing another 100 years of Masonry to the people of Snohomish County,” said Matthew Powell, current Master of Mill Creek Lodge.

Mill Creek Lodge No. 243 was formed in 2017 when Robert Burns Lodge No. 243, formerly of Lynnwood, and Genesis Lodge No. 305, formerly of Mountlake Terrace, merged, combining 150 years of Masonry in Snohomish County into one lodge.