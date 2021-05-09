My Edmonds News publisher to speak at May 11 Edmonds Rotary meeting

My Edmonds News publisher Teresa Wippel will speak about “The Changing Face of the News” during the Tuesday, May 11 Edmonds Rotary Club noon meeting via Zoom.

After graduating with a journalism degree from Seattle University, Wippel started out in community journalism, working for neighborhood news publications in Seattle. An Edmonds resident since 1987, she is proud to say she has come full circle in founding the My Neighborhood News Network, which includes online community news websites in the South Snohomish County cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

In 2019, she was named Edmonds’ Citizen of the Year and her Mountlake Terrace publication, MLTnews, was recognized as small business of the year by the Mountlake Terrace Business Association.

Edmonds Rotary meets every Tuesday at noon via Zoom. If you would like to attend this free event, contact www.edmondsrotary.com/contact for a Zoom invitation/ID.