No injuries in duplex fire near Olympic View Drive Saturday

Five people were displaced following a kitchen fire in a two-story duplex located near Olympic View Drive in Edmonds Saturday. No one was injured.

South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said firefighters were called around 5:40 p.m. to the residence, located in the 18500 block of 73rd Avenue West just off Olympic View Drive.

The fire caused extensive damage to the first floor of one duplex, and both units suffered smoke damage, leaving them uninhabitable, Hynes said.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.