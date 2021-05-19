North Sound Church welcomes new community outreach pastor

North Sound Church has named Finny Philip as its new pastor of community outreach.

Originally from Mumbai, India, Philip studied medicine in Russia, where he received an MD degree. He served as a medical doctor in India prior to pursuing a calling to pastoral ministry.

“My bedside conversations gave me a new perspective about ministry, beyond church walls, and to a group of people who were diverse and at a vulnerable point in their lives, needing hope, encouragement, and truth,” Philip said.

Philip speaks English, Russian, Hindi and Malayalam. He and his wife Joanne have three children — John, Hannah and Nathan.