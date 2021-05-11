On video: From Nurse Stefan — Is a nursing career for you?

Edmonds resident Stefan Torres, better known as Nurse Stefan to colleagues and friends, recently released a video he filmed as part of a health care career fair for high school students.

“Nursing is obviously a passion of mine and there are a lot of misconceptions/misunderstandings about what we do, what it’s all about, and what it takes to be a nurse,” Torres said, “so I tried to clear up some of all that in it.”

Among the topics he covers, for anyone interested in nursing:

– What do we do as nurses?

– How do you become a nurse?

– How long does it take to become a nurse?

– How much money do you make as a nurse?

– What does it take to be a nurse

We have profiled Torres for his past accolades, including 2019 recognition by the UW Bothell Alumni Council as the first recipient of the new UW Bothell Alumni of the Year award, chosen out of 21,000 alumni from over 30 years. Second, UW’s School of Nursing named him among 100 Distinguished Nurses of Influence over the last 100 years — one of only two male nurses recognized.

In addition, Torres won first prize in a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Nurses Week contest for his achievements.

You can learn more at: