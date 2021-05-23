Online registration for Yost Pool reservations opens at 6 AM May 24

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Edmonds’ outdoor Yost Pool will reopen June 14, with preseason reservations available online starting at 6 a.m. Monday, May 24.

Dale Turner YMCA Executive Director Carolann Cross acknowledges that this year’s pool operations will look a bit different than in years past. The city contracts with the YMCA to run the pool, and Cross — herself an avid swimmer — notes that there have been many operational challenges related to getting the pool up and running.

A main issue is staffing, Cross said, and in particular a shortage of lifeguards. With pools closed last year due to COVID, many staff let their lifeguard certifications lapse, and now must be recertified, she said.

As a result, Yost Pool will be open six days a week rather than the usual seven, she said. (The pool will be closed Sundays.)

“We know that people want to come back and are chomping at the bit, but across all lines of services it’s just going to take some time,” Cross said.

In addition, the YMCA chose not to run any swim teams this year systemwide due to staffing shortages and other operational impacts, and that means there won’t be a Yost Penguins swim team at Yost Pool this summer. The Cascade Swim Team shown on the pool schedule is a private rental, which helps the pool generate needed revenue, Cross explained. The hope is to have the Yost Penguins swim team return next year.

Yost Pool will offer lap, recreational and family swim times available starting with a preseason schedule June 14. Under COVID safety guidelines, pool users will be required to register and pay in advance for swim sessions to ensure safety measures are met by not exceeding capacity limits.

The hot tub will remain closed, lockers will not be available and seating on the deck will remain limited while in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening guidelines. Showers, changing areas and restrooms will be open; however, guests are asked to come prepared and reduce the time spent in the locker room to the best of their abilities. Further, the drinking fountain will not be on, so users should bring their own water bottles.

The Dale Turner YMCA is seeking to hire for several positions related to pool operations this summer.

Yost Pool’s regular season is set to begin on June 28, which corresponds with the Edmonds School District’s Summer Break.