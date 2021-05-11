Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting & Staff Retreat agenda for May 12, 2021

Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting & Staff Retreat
May 12, 2021 9:00 a.m. Zoom
SPECIAL COMMISSION MEETING
CALL TO ORDER 9:00 – 9:15
FLAG SALUTE
CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of Agenda
PUBLIC COMMENTS
COMMISSION & STAFF RETREAT
INTRODUCTIONS
NORTH PORTWALK /SEAWALL PROJECT 9:15 – 9:30
A. Project Overview – CG Engineering
B. Schedule
1. Seawall Structural Issues – CG Engineering 9:30 – 10:00
2. Design, Cost & Constructability – CG Engineering 10:00 – 10:30
BREAK 10:30 – 10:45
Public Access Pan; Context/Goals – Makers 10:45 – 11:15
A. Architectural Features – Makers 11:15 – 11:45
B. Permit Process and Environmental Issues – Landau 11:45 – 12:00
BREAK FOR LUNCH 12:00 – 12:30
New Administration/Maintenance Building – Jackson Main Architecture 12:30 – 2:00
A. Project Overview
B. Design Options (3)
C. LEEDs Discussion
Wrap Up 2:00
To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949
or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.
