Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting & Staff Retreat agenda for May 12, 2021

Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting & Staff Retreat

May 12, 2021 9:00 a.m. Zoom

SPECIAL COMMISSION MEETING

CALL TO ORDER 9:00 – 9:15

FLAG SALUTE

CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

PUBLIC COMMENTS

COMMISSION & STAFF RETREAT

INTRODUCTIONS

NORTH PORTWALK /SEAWALL PROJECT 9:15 – 9:30

A. Project Overview – CG Engineering

B. Schedule

1. Seawall Structural Issues – CG Engineering 9:30 – 10:00

2. Design, Cost & Constructability – CG Engineering 10:00 – 10:30

BREAK 10:30 – 10:45

Public Access Pan; Context/Goals – Makers 10:45 – 11:15

A. Architectural Features – Makers 11:15 – 11:45

B. Permit Process and Environmental Issues – Landau 11:45 – 12:00

BREAK FOR LUNCH 12:00 – 12:30

New Administration/Maintenance Building – Jackson Main Architecture 12:30 – 2:00

A. Project Overview

B. Design Options (3)

C. LEEDs Discussion

Wrap Up 2:00

