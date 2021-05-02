Prep baseball: Jackson edges Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

A Ryan Contreras double in the top of the seventh inning drove in Brenden Sandico and proved to be the game-winning hit as Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2 in a rare Saturday morning game. The win improved Jackson’s record to 10-0 on the season while the Warriors dropped to 8-3.

Both teams started junior pitchers that have already committed to play college baseball after graduation in 2022. Seattle University-bound Gibby Marshall-Inman started for Edmonds-Woodway and University of Oregon commit Dominic Hellman for Jackson. It was expected to be a pitcher’s dual and neither player disappointed as Marshall-Inman pitched a solid six innings, allowing only four hits and one earned run while striking out five and walking two. Hellman was just as effective as he went five innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, with six strikeouts and two walks. Neither pitcher factored into the decision as both exited the game when the score was tied 2-2.

Another future college baseball player, Zach Ediger of Jackson who will be playing at Everett Community College next season, was credited with the win after pitching a hitless sixth and seventh inning in relief.

Edmonds-Woodway took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a two-run single from Drew Warner that scored Jack Schlenger and Brenden Haverlock. Jackson cut the deficit in half with one run in the third inning and then tied the game with another run in the fifth inning.

Contreras, who will also play at Everett Community College next year, finished the day two-for-four with two doubles, one run and one RBI. Sandico scored twice and also had two stolen bases.

The Warriors have a two-game series next week against Lynnwood to conclude the season, a road game on Wednesday at 4 p.m. followed by a home game on Friday at 4 p.m.

Records: Jackson 10-0; Edmonds-Woodway 8-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood Wednesday May 5; 4 p.m.

Highlights

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Gibby Marshall-Inman 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Jack Schlenger 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Drew Warner 1-1, 1 SAC, 1 BB, 2 RBI

Jack Schlenger 1-3, 1 R, 1 SB

Jacob Gabler 2-3

Brenden Haverlock 0-1, 1 BB, HBP, 1 R, 1 SB

Jackson Pitching:

Dominic Hellman 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Zach Ediger 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 HBP, 0 BB, 3 K

Jackson Hitting:

Ryan Contreras 2-4, 2 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI

Hunter Komine 1-3, 1 BB, 2 SB

Dominic Hellman 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 SB, SF

Brenden Sandico 0-2, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Carson Burns 1-3, 2B

— By Steve Willits