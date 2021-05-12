Prep boys basketball: Warriors drop first game of season to Timberwolves

The Edmonds Woodway boys basketball team started the 2021 season on the road in The Den at Jackson High School, facing off against the 4A Timberwolves Tuesday night. After getting out to an early lead, the Warriors were unable to maintain it, dropping the season opener 56-45.

Edmonds-Woodway posted the first seven points of the game, but then surrendered 11 straight Timberwolves’ points. Jackson wouldn’t trail again.

Jackson led at the half 26-18, but Edmonds-Woodway managed to pull within four points early in the fourth quarter on a dazzling fast break alley-oop pass from Steele Swinton to Gibson Marshall-Inman, who finished with the dunk.

That would be as close as they would get.

Adonai Daniel led the Warriors attack with 20, while Dillon Rundorff added 13.

Jackson junior guard Drilon Veliu led all scorers with 21, and sophomore Sylas Williams had 13 of his own.

The Warriors’ next game is Thursday night, May 13, at Edmonds-Woodway High School where they will host the Kamiak Knights.

Prep Boys Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway at Jackson, May 11, 2021

EW 09 09 14 13 — 45

Jackson 12 14 16 14 — 56

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Adonai Daniel 20, Dillon Rundorff 13, Markus Warren 3, Jonah Brower 2, Steele Swinton 2, Makanakealoha Apio 2, Gibson Marshall-Inman 2, Jacob Gabler 1, Steven Warren 0

Jackson individual scoring: Drilon Veliu 21, Sylas Williams 13, Nicholas Sysum 9, Dominic Hellman 5, Bradley Tharp 4, Evan Bates 2, Payden Baxter 2, TaeQuan McMillan 0, Cooper Smith 0, Clay Cortright 0, Henry Armstrong 0.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 0-1 overall; Jackson 1-0 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Kamiak; Thursday, May 13; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Jackson next game: versus Lakewood; Thursday, May 13; 7:15 p.m. at Lakewood High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams