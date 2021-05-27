Prep boys basketball: Wildcats down Mavs

The Wildcats from Archbishop Murphy invaded The Stable Tuesday night to take on the Meadowdale Boys in Wesco Conference action.

The Wildcats built an 11-point lead at the half, and controlled the second half, on their way to a 23-point win over the home Mavericks, 80—57.

Murphy was led by senior guard Zach Ingle, who scored 15 first-half points, and 17 for the game, while 6’7” forward, Lukas Doyle had 16 of his own.

Senior Leo Baquian led Meadowdale with a game-high 19.

“It’s no fun being 0-5.” Said Mavs’ Head Coach Roger O’Neill of his team record. “It’s not fun for the guys, no one is enjoying the scoreboard, that’s for sure. Early last week we emphasized what some of our ‘non-negotiables’ were as a team. Things like competing hard in practice, competing in games, game etiquette, picking your teammates up off the ground, eye contact when coach is talking to you. All those basics that come with varsity basketball, and they are doing everything we’re asking them to do on that.

“We’re a young, inexperienced team, and the scoreboard has not been friendly to them, but we’re getting better and I hope we get rewarded on the scoreboard here soon,” O’Neill added.

The Mavs will try to get their first victory of the season Thursday night when the head to Lynnwood High School to take on their Edmonds School District counterparts. That game will start at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Archbishop Murphy at Meadowdale, May 25, 2021

Archbishop Murphy 18 21 20 21 — 80

Meadowdale 13 15 15 14 — 57

Archbishop Murphy individual scoring: Zach Ingle 17, Lukas Doyle 16, JT Clymer 12, Ben Snider 9, Bailey Harmon 8, Tanner Ingle 7, Kai Lewis 4, Aaron Owens 3, Caden Gailbraith 3, Luke Blachly 1

Meadowdale individual scoring Leo Baquian 19, Louis Gallagher 12, Jeremy Kim 8, Aiden Bloomquist 6, Issac Braxton 3, Naod Alemu 3, Drake Budnick 2, Caleb Abreham 2, Matthew Hipke 2

Records: Meadowdale 0-5 overall; Archbishop Murphy 5-1 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Lynnwood; Thursday, May 27; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Archbishop Murphy next game: versus Kamiak; Thursday, May 27; 7:15 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams