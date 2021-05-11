Prep girls basketball: Mavs fall to Eagles in season opener

For the first time in 436 days, the Lady Mavericks from Meadowdale High School took to the hardwood in girls high school basketball action Monday evening, hosting the perennial Wesco powerhouse Arlington Eagles at Meadowdale High School. Meadowdale hung with the Eagles for the first half, before Arlington ran away with the game in the second half for a 23-point victory, 76-53.

Last season, Arlington came to the Stable and dominated Meadowdale in a 61-40 win.

For the first half of play Monday night, things looked as though they were going to go very differently for Meadowdale. The Mavericks led after one quarter 19-17, and trailed by just three at the half, 29-26.

The second half was a textbook display of the play that has made the Arlington girls basketball team so successful over the past decade in Wesco play.

A stifling full-court pressure that forced turnovers, coupled with good three-point shooting on the offensive end, the Eagles outscored Meadowdale 47-27 in the second half to cement the win.

Keira Marsh led the Eagles’ attack with 24 points, 18 of those in the second half including four 3-pointers. McKenzie Gage added 19 for Arlington.

Senior Kaisha Stark led the Mavericks with nine points. Freshman Gia Powell and sophomore Avery Jordan pitched in eight points each in the loss.

Meadowdale’s next game will be Friday, May 14, at 7:15 p.m. when the team travels to Mariner High School to take on the Marauders.

Prep Girls Basketball: Arlington at Meadowdale, May 10, 2021

Arlington 17 12 25 22 — 76

Meadowdale 19 07 15 12 — 53

Meadowdale individual scoring: Kaisha Stark 9, Gia Powell 8, Avery Jordan 8, Jenaly Gabriel 7, Silja Knutsen 6, Jordan Leith 5, McKenna Leith 3, Ava Powell 3, Fatoumata Jaiteh 2

Arlington individual scoring: Keira Marsh 24, McKenzie Gage 19, Haly Hiatt 13, Samar Morrow 5, Josie Stupey 5, Abby Schwark 4, Abby Hassing 2, Sophie Willis 2, Ella Strittmatter 2

Records: Meadowdale 0-1 overall; Arlington 1-0 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Mariner; Friday, May 14; 7:15 p.m. at Mariner High School

Arlington next game: versus Monroe; Friday, May 14; 7:15 p.m. at Arlington High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams