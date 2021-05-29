Prep girls basketball: Mavs secure 59-57 OT win over Royals

For the second night in a row, basketball teams from Lynnwood and Meadowdale went to overtime to decide a winner. Thursday night, the Lynnwood boys edged Meadowdale 53-51. Friday night, the Lady Mavs exacted some revenge with a strong second half on their way to a 59-57 victory at Meadowdale High School.

Meadowdale led 15-10 after one quarter of play, but Lynnwood roared back in the second, outscoring the Mavs 26-8, giving them a 36-23 halftime lead. Junior Mia Jones led the Royals attack in the quarter with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Mavericks responded in the third quarter, erasing much of that Lynnwood lead with a balanced long-range attack, notching six 3-pointers from five different players.

The fourth quarter was a low-scoring, hard-fought affair that ended with the two teams tied at 51.

In the overtime period, Lynnwood took an early lead on a 3 from freshman Kayla Lorenz.

Then the Mavs’ two star seniors, Kaisha Stark and Fatoumata Jaiteh, took over.

Stark scored with a lay-in on an assist from Jaiteh, then was fouled on the Mavs’ next possession and made two free throws, giving Meadowdale a 55-54 lead.

Jaiteh sunk a free throw of her own the next time down the court and later scored on a strong move to the hoop, stretching Meadowdale’s lead to four, 58-54.

With just 28 seconds remaining, another of Lynnwood’s impressive group of freshman, Dina Yonas, drained a long 3-pointer, pulling the Royals within one, 58-57.

Stark hit on one more free throw for Meadowdale with nine seconds to play, giving the Mavs the one-point lead, 59-57.

The Royals had a chance to win when yet another freshman, Nyree Johnson, launched an open-look 3-pointer from the left wing. It fell short and bounced out of bounds with six seconds to play.

Meadowdale managed to get the ball in bounds, which extinguished what time was left on the clock, securing the victory.

Lynnwood moves to 3-2 on the season. The Royals will face Cedarcrest on Tuesday, June 1, at Cedarcrest High School. The game will start at 8 p.m.

Meadowdale moves to 3-3 on the season. The Mavs’ next game will be Thursday, June 3, when they battle Edmonds-Woodway. That game will start at 7:15 p.m at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Meadowdale, May 28, 2021

Lynnwood 10 26 11 04 6 — 57

Meadowdale 15 08 22 06 8 — 59

Lynnwood individual scoring: Mia Jones 18, Kayla Lorenz 10, Dina Yonas 10, Aniya Hooker 10, Gisselle Garcia 4, Faith Roberts 3, Sarah McArthur 2, Mataya Canda 0, Nyree Johnson 0

Meadowdale individual scoring: Kaisha Stark 14, Fatoumata Jaiteh 13, Jordan Leith 8, Ava Powell 8, Jenaly Gabriel 8, McKenna Kuecker 3, Avery Jordan 3, Gia Powell 2

Records: Lynnwood 3-2 overall; Meadowdale 3-3 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Cedarcrest; Tuesday, June 1; 8 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School

Meadowdale next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, June 3; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams