Time to register for Rotary Club of Edmonds virtual photo contest

Photo buffs are invited to take part in a photography contest with a twist: the Edmonds Photomarathon, scheduled virtually this year for Saturday, June 12.

Registration is open now for the annual photomarathon, organized by the Rotary Club of Edmonds, provides an opportunity to view the community through a new lens. The event is one of only two in the United States and benefits Edmonds Rotary community service projects and the scholarship fund for graduating seniors.

The six-hour virtual contest features six photo topics, which will be announced at 10 a.m. June 12 on Zoom, and the Photomarathon website and Facebook page. Topics are open-ended for interpretation and in the past have included “The Subject is Red,” “Pattern” and “View from my Window.”

“Rotary is all about building connections that unite people through service,” said Edmonds Rotary President Beth Westenhaver-Kealy. “What better way to connect with your neighbors than by sharing our unique perspective through photography. We’re excited for this year’s contest and all the new connections that will be built.”

Photos must be captured during the six-hour contest period. However, the contest is not limited to the Edmonds area. Out-of-town friends and family can join in the fun.

All photo entries must be submitted by 4 p.m. While participants may pick and choose which themes to enter, they may only submit one photo for each theme. Winners will be selected for each of the six themes, as well as an overall “Best of Show.”

Registration is $25 and is open now. Visit edmondsphotomarathon.com to participate. Participants may enter one photo for each of the six topics. Photos must be captured during the six-hour contest period.

Visit the event website for more guidelines. Winners will be notified by email and winning photographs will be exhibited later this summer.