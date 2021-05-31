Reminder: Registration open for Beat Brackett 5K

Registration is now open for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Beat Brackett 5K the morning of July 4.

This year, participants have the option of running in-person or taking advantage of a virtual option. With new state reopening guidelines, the chamber is able to offer an 8 a.m. start time as a mass group for those who wish to run all together.

Real-time participants will receive an RFID timed race bib and commemorative t-shirt, and there will be medals awarded to winners. Virtual runners get a commemorative shirt and can choose their own start time/date — and pick their route or follow one of the suggested 5K routes around Edmonds. Online registration is open through June 25.

For more information and to register, visit www.BeatBrackett.com.