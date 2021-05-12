Reminder: Virtual Health and Fitness Expo May 15-22

It’s time for the annual Health and Fitness Expo, sponsored by City of Edmonds Parks and Recreation, Move 60!, the Edmonds School District and Verdant Health Commission to promote health and fitness for families that live in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier.

This year’s Health and Fitness Expo is virtual, and participants will have free access to the Health and Fitness Expo YouTube page from Saturday, May 15 to Saturday, May 22. There are prizes for watching the health and wellness videos.

Visit the Health & Fitness Expo 2021 website for more information and registration.