Residents launch Edmonds Civic Roundtable

With a stated mission “to empower Edmonds neighbors, organizations and government to work together to solve problems in a genuinely collaborative, equitable and non-partisan manner,” a group of residents Thursday launched the Edmonds Civic Roundtable.

Organizers stressed that the group does not advocate for specific outcomes regardless of how individual members might feel. “We believe sound decisions will come from a sound decision making process,” said Tom Mesaros, a former Edmonds City Councilmember who is the newly elected board president.

“To earn the trust of the community, we must lead by example,” said Marina Udodik, assistant board secretary/treasurer. “We will use processes and make decisions inspired by our hopes rather than our fears. To do that, we welcome individuals and organizations to the table who represent the left, right and center. We need individuals and organizations that represent special interests. We encourage participation from every corner of Edmonds.”

Board member Karen Shiveley noted that “there are more than enough examples globally, nationally and regionally of how decision-making should not take place. We have seen what happens and felt the impact of a divisive process when leaders are unable and unwilling to face the challenges of working across their differences.

“We strive to rise above any existing policy body or individual. We believe that the people of Edmonds can and will do better than that. Please join us,” Shiveley said.

For more information or to join, go to www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.