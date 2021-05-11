Save the date: Black In Edmonds rountable to focus on Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and mental health will be the focus of the next Black In Edmonds virtual roundtable discussion set for Tuesday, May 25 at 11 a.m.
Topics include mental health, societal triggers and how to stay/maintain a healthy mental state.
Registration is limited at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TuSfBxGbTo6R9NcYNB3eUQ
The moderator is Alicia Crank, a member of the Edmonds Planning Board andthe Snohomish County Airport Commission, and chief development officer of AtWork!
Panelists include:
Kaylee Allen, music yherapist
Perry Janssen, psychotherapist/author
Melody Murray, marriage and family therapist
Richard Taylor, author/motivational speaker
Perry Janssen, psychotherapist/author
Melody Murray, marriage and family therapist
Richard Taylor, author/motivational speaker
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.