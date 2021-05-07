Save the date: Car trunk sale at Edmonds Church of God May 22

The Daughters of the British Empire are holding a car trunk sale at Edmonds Church of God, 8224 220th St. S.W., on Saturday, May 22, with proceeds to benefit charities they support.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and also includes a bake sale and refreshments.

There’s a $10 fee for vendors who want to sell out of the trunks of cars. Shoppers are admitted free. All participants are asked to wear a mask.