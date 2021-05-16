Save the date: David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting police foundation Aug. 23

The 2021 David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament, benefiting the Edmonds Police Foundation, is set for Monday, Aug. 23 at Harbour Pointe Golf Club in Mukilteo. Register by June 1 to get the $135 early bird price; cost is $150 after that. Your registration includes complimentary use of the driving range, golf cart and lunch. The shotgun start is at 8 a.m.

All proceeds benefit the Edmonds Police Foundation and will be used to fund police department equipment, technology and training not provided as part of the regular city budget.