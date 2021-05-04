Save the date: Rick Steves to speak on state of travel and tourism at May 18 Edmonds Chamber meeting

European travel guru Rick Steves will speak on the “State of Travel and Tourism” during the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s virtual lunch meeting Thursday, May 20.

Steves will talk about how the travel sector is recovering and what you can expect from the tourism industry in the coming year. The deadline to register for this virtual event — which includes optional lunch pickup from two Edmonds restaurants — is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.

The schedule is as follows:

11 – 11:45 a.m. Lunch pick-up from Salish Sea Brewing or Savvy Thai (menu below)

Noon Zoom room opens

12:15 p.m. Rick Steves: State of Travel Industry

12:45 p.m. Q&A with Rick

1: p.m. Chamber announcements

1:15 p.m. Event concludes

Optional meal: Grab your food from your chosen location. Pick-up between 11 – 11:45 am on May 20

• Downtown Lunch Options from Salish Sea Brewing (518 Dayton St., Edmonds)

– Caprese Sandwich (vegetarian)

– Fish Sandwich (grilled or fried)

– Salish Burger w/cheese & fries or salad

• Highway 99 Lunch Option from Savvy Thai (22611 76th Ave. W., Edmonds – by Ranch 99)

– Beef Salad

– Green Curry (w/choice of protein)

– Phad Thai (w/choice of protein)