Scene in Edmonds: A day for boats Posted: May 1, 2021 31 A ferry navigates through the sailboats off Edmonds Saturday. (Photos by Julia Wiese) The boats on calm water. “Bella” in the breeze. From left: Friends Bill, Craig and Mark get a slow start to their day of fishing for lingcod when issues with their motor made it unsafe to head out. Port of Edmonds employee Bryan gets ready for a full day of putting in and pulling out boats. He expected to do about 50 each way Saturday. Reflections at the Edmonds Marina.
