Scene in Edmonds: Boats and a whale

Saturday was a busy day on the water, photographer Julia Wiese notes. She noticed the San Juan Clipper heading north, only to see it turn around shortly thereafter and head south very slowly. At the same time, the Edmonds/Kingston ferries also slowed, signaling the likelihood that orcas were in the area — which was spotted heading south shortly thereafter. Also seen: the luxury yacht Elysian — currently owned by John Henry, who also owns the Boston Red Sox — and the Puget Sound Express whale-watching boat.