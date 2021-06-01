Scene in Edmonds: Cemetery drive-thru event for Memorial Day

Cars lined up at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery Monday for a Memorial Day drive-thru event to honor those who lost their lives in service to their country.
All those who participated received both a program and a poppy.
This marks the second straight year that a traditional Edmonds Memorial Day ceremony was not conducted at the cemetery, due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
— Photos by Larry Vogel
