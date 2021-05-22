Scene in Edmonds: Expert fisherman

Posted: May 21, 2021 27

Large schools of fish inhabit the inner waters of the Edmonds breakwater. Even though the signs say no fishing inside the breakwater, there is one fisherman that has been exempted: the Great Blue Heron.

This local bird that can be seen close up inside the breakwater. The heron can remain statue still for long periods of time waiting for a fish to come into range. When a fish comes close enough, the heron — with his long neck — moves lightning fast to catch his next meal. He seldom misses.

The bird pictured has been recently fishing just off the pier for several days.

— Photos by Doug Parrott

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME