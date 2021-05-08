Scene in Edmonds: Ferry at sundown

Photos of the M/V Spokane leaving Edmonds for Kingston at sunset Friday night. Fun facts: This Jumbo-class ferry was built in 1972 at Todd Shipyards in Seattle. Named after the Spokane tribe, the ship can carry 188 vehicles and 2,000 passengers. It is powered by four diesel-electric engines that generate 11,500 horsepower.
— Photos by David Carlos
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.