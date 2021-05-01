Scene in Edmonds: Floretum plant sale draws hundreds of avid gardeners

After a year off due to COVID, the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club annual plant sale was back in business Saturday morning, filling the Edmonds United Methodist Church parking lot with everything from garden tools and décor to books to hundreds of freshly dug plants from club members’ gardens at prices that simply can’t be beat.

The annual sale, one of the best-kept secrets in the local garden community, draws customers from far and wide who flock to Edmonds, lining up well before the official 9 a.m. opening to get first crack at the best “growies.”

Founded in 1922 with the mission to beautify Edmonds, the Floretum Garden Club held its first plant sale in 1923 – and it’s been an annual tradition ever since.

According to Club President Marty Ronish, this year’s sale netted more than $5,000, all of which goes to help fund club activities and community service projects, most notably grants to help foster school gardens and scholarships for horticultural students.

“We also had three new club members sign up at this morning’s sale,” added Ronish with a smile. “We just keep on growing.”