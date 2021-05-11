Scene in Edmonds: Floretum spruces up downtown for summer

With warmer weather, Walkable Main Street and a slowly receding pandemic raising hopes of a festive summer in downtown Edmonds, an army of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club volunteers pitched in Tuesday morning to add that important touch of floral beauty to the downtown core.

Organized by the City of Edmonds, the volunteers assembled — trowels in hand — at 9 a.m., eager to add hundreds of flower starts to the planting beds at all four corners of the 6th and Main intersection.

“The corner beds and hanging baskets are a big part of our identity,” said outgoing Floretum Club President Marty Ronish. “But with the city taking over the hanging basket planting again this year due to COVID, we’re hyper-focused on the downtown corner beds.”

With the beds at 5th and Main completed last week, Tuesday’s event marked the second of five “planting parties.” Upcoming work parties are scheduled for May 18 at 5th and Walnut, May 25 at the Veteran’s Plaza, and June 1 at 4th and Dayton.

“We really appreciate the help from Floretum members and others in getting this job done,” remarked Edmonds horticulturalist Molly Matthews. “This goes a long way toward ensuring a lovely downtown this summer for our citizens and guests.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel