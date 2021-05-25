Scene in Edmonds: In a fog Posted: May 25, 2021 16 The U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker Healy passing by in the fog Tuesday morning. (Photo by Steve Cochran) The bright color of the Coast Guard ship stood out in mist. (Photo by Julia Wiese) A heavy mist shrouded the ferry. (Photo by Julia Wiese) A privately owned Robinson R44 based out of Boeing Field made a round-trip flight, passing by the Edmonds waterfront on its journey. (Photo by Julia Wiese) A freighter heading south blends in to the fog. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
