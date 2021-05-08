Scene in Edmonds: Looking up to a hero Posted: May 8, 2021 54 Breaker, a 13-week-old Rottweiler, says hi to “Rex” — a bronze statue depicting a German Shepherd in full military kit — at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza in downtown Edmonds Saturday. You can learn more about the history of military dogs and the fundraising efforts that brought “Rex” to the plaza in our earlier story. (Photo by Paula Perez)
