Scene in Edmonds: More lunar eclipse photos Posted: May 26, 2021 12 Two more series of lunar eclipse photos from local photographers taken early Wednesday morning on the Edmonds Fishing Pier: 3:12 a.m. – The eclipse has started. (Photos by Doug Parrott) 4:21 a.m. – A little blurry total eclipse. 4:51 am – Just before sunrise the moon begins to hide in a cloud bank ~ ~ ~ ~ 2:50 a.m.-Just after the partial phase of the eclipse started. (Photos by Sherman Page) 3:25 a.m. – Halfway thorugh the partial phase. 4:15 a.m. – Totality
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.