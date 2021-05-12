Scene in Edmonds: Olympic Beach odd couple

At Olympic Beach, photographer Doug Parrott spotted a rabbit and a crow that seemed to be sharing a meal. “I have never seen these species so close together alive,” he says. “The rabbit was feeding on the grass, and the crow was feeding very close by on something I couldn’t see. When the crow got too close to the rabbit the rabbit would lung at it and the crow would back off. The crow would return to the same spot and the scenario would repeat. This continued for about 15 minutes.”