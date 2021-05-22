Scene in Edmonds: Releasing salmon below the fishing pier

Volunteers of all ages met at the Edmonds Fishing Pier Saturday to release 30,000 Coho Salmon that have been below the fishing pier for several months. According to Eric Sather, the president of Puget Sound Anglers Association (Snoking Chapter), the salmon were placed in the pen in February. The purpose was for them to be imprinted with this location so they will hopefully return to spawn in a few years.



— Photos by Doug Parrott