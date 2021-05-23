Scene in Edmonds: Seal ya later 1 hour ago 12 This seal kept swimming around until it found a perfect spot on the rocks. A seal poses for a photo op. A lone seal relaxes in the Edmonds Marina between boat shelters E and F. A boat passes a gull and a ferry in the fog on its way to the fishing grounds. Photographer Julia Wiese captured these scenes on a foggy Saturday morning.
