Scene nearby: Veterans Cemetery

Edmonds photographer Sam Spencer captured this photo at Evergreen Washelli Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 11220 Aurora Ave. N. in Seattle.

According to The History List, the cemetery was established in 1927, when Clinton S. Harley, then general manager of Evergreen-Washelli and a veteran of the Spanish American War, offered a large section of the cemetery for the burial of veterans and their spouses.

A Chimes Tower, added in the 1950s, rings the hours with its carillon. It stands as a permanent memorial to veterans who were buried elsewhere, but who are remembered by friends and relatives.