Scene on video: Time-lapse of lunar eclipse

Photographer Dave Govan put together this video of the May 26 lunar eclipse, as seen from the Edmonds Fishing Pier. The video was created using 800 individual photos shot 10 seconds apart. Starting at about 2$5 a.m., total elapsed time was 133 minutes from Supermoon through the total exlipse to sunrise.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.