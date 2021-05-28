School board discusses use of i-Ready math assessment during 2021-22

After initial success assessing students’ math learning skills, Edmonds School District staff recommended that schools continue to use the i-Ready Math System next school year.

The i-Ready program aims to help teachers at all grades determine students’ needs, offer personalized learning based on the data and monitor their progress throughout the school year.

At the Edmonds School Board’s May 25 business meeting, staff provided an update on i-Ready in the district and encouraged the board to vote to continue using the program in 2021-22.

“This has been a comprehensive process, we believe it’s been highly inclusive, and very responsive to the input of those that have participated,” said Director of Assessment, Research and Evaluation Brandon Lagerquist.

During the 2018-19 school year, staff conducted a needs assessment focused on grades 5-9. The following school year, two diagnostics assessments were piloted, with the i-Ready math program being expanded at the request of several teachers. Last September, the Edmonds School Board voted to adopt the online math program used to assess students’ reading and/or mathematics skills. According to Lagerquist, approximately 2,200 students have been tested using i-Ready.

The i-Ready system can be used for students across all grade levels, starting with an adaptive diagnostic assessment. It also offers online instruction, math learning games and standard mastery assessments for K-8 students, and PDF lesson plans for students at all grade levels. During a test, questions become gradually more difficult when students offer correct answers. If a student misses a question, the assessment regresses to simpler questions.

The program has been used in the Everett, Evergreen, Northshore, Shoreline, Tacoma and Vancouver school districts. The program is funded by the voter-approved 2019 tech levy.

Some were concerned about testing students too early. Responding to concerns from community members that kindergarteners were too young for the assessment, Executive Director of Learning Rob Baumgartner referred to the research that supports i-Ready as an efficient way of testing students’ math skills and said the program was designed for kids that age.

Additionally, Baumgartner said kindergarten students are assessed in the winter, rather than the beginning of the school year.

“We don’t disagree that there are challenges administering an assessment like the i-Ready diagnostic to our very young learners but we also feel there is the ability to support that as we get to know students and those students get to know our school system,” he said.

However, Director Nancy Katims said she was skeptical about the data collected from i-Ready compared to other diagnostic programs like the Washington Kindergarten Inventory of Developing Skills (WaKIDS) assessment. When Baumgartner pointed out that WaKIDS is only offered once a year, Katims suggested looking into increasing the number of assessments each year. According to Katims, several teachers were also in favor of the idea.

“What would it take to make that happen instead of having a year of data about kids that is not valid?” she asked.

Baumgartner stressed the importance of investing in training teachers how to administer the tests to students to get the best results. Katims agreed professional development is helpful, then referred to research that suggests defining learning targets, sharing them with their students and finding out how students learn.

Based on the information provided, Board President Deborah Kilgore agreed i-Ready was beneficial to the district.

Also during the meeting, students from Brier Terrace Middle School gave a presentation about a student journalism class they have been participating in this year. The goal of the elective class was to uplift student voices in the school, said Principal Scott Morrison.

During the presentation, students spoke about what they learned from the course and the types of stories they wrote. The class also created an online news website where students’ stories are featured.

In other business, the board received its regular school re-entry update, during which Superintendent Gustavo Balderas reminded district families to inform staff about their plans to either return to in-person learning in the fall or to stay remote.

The district recently distributed a student intent survey that will be used to plan for school staffing and class sizes. Balderas stressed that families will be able to change their response, if needed, before the start of the 2021-22 school year. So far, Balderas said 83% of district families have responded and 90% of respondents have chosen to return to in-person learning five days a week.

Balderas said many staffing details need to be worked out between the district’s bargaining team and the teachers’ labor union, including class sizes, staffing placements and other guidance provided by the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI). Conditions for in-person learning so far include wearing face masks, maintaining a 3-foot distance in classrooms and a 6-foot distance or “the greatest extent possible” in other areas (?)

Additionally, starting in the fall, students will no longer be required to undergo health screenings before entering school buildings.

Baumgartner updated the board on plans to offer summer learning programs for all students. Some students in grades K-8 can participate in-person learning, while an online option will be available for all.

Currently, K-8 schools are working to identify students who would benefit from in-person learning. Baumgartner also said that staff have determined the times for K-8 programs, which he said will start at 9 a.m. and end at 12:45 p.m. The times factor in lunch and break times.

High school students can enroll in a credit recovery program with options for acceleration. Some online programs will require in-person labs. The programs will take place at Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace high schools, where students can attend a morning session from 8-11 a.m., an afternoon session from noon-3 p.m. or stay through both sessions.

Additionally, Baumgartner said the district has partnered with Move 60 to offer a physical education portion.

All programs will begin July 6,with the K-8 program ending Aug. 5 and the high school program ending Aug. 12.

Assistant Superintendent Dana Geaslen provided an update on the district’s partnership with the Washington State Department of Health and Seattle Visiting Nurses — who have been administering vaccines at Edmonds College — to offer vaccines to eligible students at three sites in the district in June.

Under the partnership, Geaslen said first and second vaccine doses will be offered four days in June including:

-June 2 from 2:30-6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

-June 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

-June 6 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

-June 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Baumgartner also provided an update on senior graduation ceremonies. The district intends to offer in-person graduation ceremonies at Edmonds Stadium, located at Edmonds-Woodway High School, for all schools. Ceremonies will be spread across four days starting June 17.

To meet Washington State Department of Health guidelines for in-person ceremonies, each high school’s senior class will be divided into smaller cohorts and each will receive their diplomas with families able to attend. In-person attendance will be limited to two people per student. Ceremonies will also be streamed live online so those unable to attend can watch.

Under new business, the board held a single reading on the following items:

-an interfund transfer of invested funds from a private purpose trust fund to the Associated Student Body Fund. According to accounting staff, the use of these funds is designated by the investor, who has a level of authority and control over how funds are spent.

-approval of the boiler replacement project at Cedar Way Elementary School. The project will be funded by voter-approved 2021 Capital Levy.

-authorizing the positions of executive director, business and finance, the capital projects director and the director of budget and finance be authorized as agents of the District for Construction of New Spruce Elementary School Phase 2, and Oak Heights Elementary.

-proclaiming June LGBTQ Pride Month.

-a resolution approving the Edmonds School District Academic and Student Well-being Recovery Plan — a requirement for each school district, tribal compact school, and charter school by the state legislature and U.S. Congress per the American Rescue Plan as a condition of receiving Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

The board also held a first reading, taking no action, on a policy regarding a Family Language Access Plan, which would bring the district in compliance with state mandates that parents/guardians have access to information about the education of their child in a language they can understand.

–By Cody Sexton