Scriber Lake HS student authors to present at May 27 Friends of Edmonds Library meeting

Scriber Lake High School student authors will be the guest speakers at the Friends of the Edmonds Library’s May member meeting Thursday, May 27 at 1:30 p.m. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctdO-qrzIjE9y18nMMlyXIj0dt7rYArknk.

Registering will send a link immediately to your email, which you can use to join the meeting.

The students will share what they have been working on as part of the Scriber Lake writing program, which includes the following elements:

– Using narrative writing to help young authors bring their stories to life while learning the fundamental elements of strong storytelling.

– Helping interested students publish their stories in group anthologies that are distributed internationally via both eBook and paperback.

– Facilitating readings, presentations and stage performances that enable students to share their stories in different mediums—strengthening their voice while connecting with others and initiating dialogue that fosters understanding and change.